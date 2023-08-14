See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 14th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO - Free Report) is a provider of credit protection products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL - Free Report) is an independent energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.4% downward over the last 60 days.
CSL Limited (CSLLY - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.
