New Strong Sell Stocks for August 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST - Free Report) is a solid waste services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

