We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stantec (STN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Stantec Inc. (STN - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings growing year over year.
Adjusted earnings (excluding 15 cents non-recurring items) of 74 cents per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7% and improved 13.9% from the year-ago figure.
Total revenues of $952 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 4% but declined 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. The top line includes 11.2% organic growth.
Quarter Details
The project margin of $694 million increased 15.1% from the year-ago figure. Project margin, as a percentage of net revenues, was 54.3%.
Adjusted EBITDA grew 15.7% to $216 million on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.9%, up 20 basis points from the previous-year figure.
The backlog increased to $6.6 billion up 11.4% from the Dec 31, 2022, figure. Of this 10% is due to organic growth
Stantec generated $31 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter.
2023 Outlook
The company now expects net revenues in 2023 to grow 10-13%, instead of the previously expected 7-11%, compared with 2022 levels.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the band of 16.3-16.7%, narrower from the prior expected range of 16-17%. STN targets to generate a return on invested capital of more than 10.5%.
Earnings Snapshot
Gartner (IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.9% but matched the year-ago reported figure. Revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and improved 9.2% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. Total contract value was $4.6 billion, up 8.9% year over year on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.
Automatic Data (ADP - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Adjusted EPS of $1.89 (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and grew 26% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Total revenues of $4.47 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 9% on an organic constant-currency basis.
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share (adjusting 58 cents from non-recurring items) surpassed the consensus mark by 3.6% but decreased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $968 million beat the consensus mark by 1% and increased 2.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues were up 3% on a constant-currency basis, mainly driven by strength in international markets.