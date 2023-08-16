Back to top

Bandwidth (BAND) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Bandwidth (BAND - Free Report) reported revenue of $145.87 million, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was +166.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bandwidth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Dollar-based net retention rate: 106% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 107.07%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of World: $21.42 million compared to the $17.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $124.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $122.82 million.
Shares of Bandwidth have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

