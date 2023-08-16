Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Embraer (ERJ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Embraer (ERJ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.29 billion, up 26.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion, representing a surprise of +11.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +166.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Embraer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • TOTAL DELIVERIES E-JETS: 1752 versus 1730.18 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • TOTAL FIRM ORDERS E-JETS: 2023 compared to the 2017.24 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue - Commercial Aviation: $471.90 million versus $380.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +57.4% change.
  • Revenue - Executive Aviation: $378 million versus $288.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.7% change.
  • Revenue - Other: $20.30 million versus $9.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +262.5% change.
  • Revenue - Services & Support: $339.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $369.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
  • Revenue - Defense & Security: $82.40 million compared to the $136.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Embraer here>>>

Shares of Embraer have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

