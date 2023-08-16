Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cardinal (CAH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) reported $53.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.5%. EPS of $1.55 for the same period compares to $1.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48, the EPS surprise was +4.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cardinal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Medical: $3.76 billion versus $3.51 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Revenue- Pharmaceutical: $49.70 billion versus $49.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
  • Operating earnings- Medical: $82 million versus $79.61 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings- Pharmaceutical: $504 million versus $476.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Cardinal have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

