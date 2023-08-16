We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Suncor Energy (SU) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) reported $8.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 31.3%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $2.12 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.89 billion, representing a surprise of +10.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Suncor Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Production volumes per day - Total Oil Sands production: 679.1 MBBL/D compared to the 675.73 MBBL/D average estimate based on six analysts.
- Sales Volumes per day - Total Oil Sands operations: 675.1 MBBL/D compared to the 675.73 MBBL/D average estimate based on six analysts.
- Total Production volumes per day: 814.3 MBOE/D versus 732.03 MBOE/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Sales Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - Upgraded (SCO and Diesel): 511.5 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 480.47 MBBL/D.
- Sales Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - non-upgraded bitumen: 163.6 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 195.25 MBBL/D.
- Production Volumes per day - Total Fort Hills bitumen production: 110.2 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 105.18 MBBL/D.
- Production Volumes per day - Total Syncrude production: 171.5 MBBL/D compared to the 165.69 MBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.
- Production volumes per day - E&P Canada: 45.9 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 42.13 MBBL/D.
- Production volumes per day - E&P International: 16.9 MBOE/D compared to the 17.4 MBOE/D average estimate based on three analysts.
- Production Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - non-upgraded bitumen: 174.1 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 195.25 MBBL/D.
- Production volumes per day - Exploration and Production: 62.8 MBOE/D compared to the 59.63 MBOE/D average estimate based on three analysts.
- Production Volumes per day - Oil Sands Operations - Upgraded (SCO and Diesel): 505 MBBL/D versus 480.47 MBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Suncor Energy have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.