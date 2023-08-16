Back to top

TrueCar (TRUE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

TrueCar (TRUE - Free Report) reported $39.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. EPS of -$0.12 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was +7.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TrueCar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monetization: $474 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $479.92.
  • Units: 83 thousand versus 80.35 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- OEM incentives revenue: $3.51 million versus $1.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Dealer revenue: $35.65 million versus $37.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of TrueCar have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

