Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Heron Therapeutics (HRTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $31.76 million, up 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.35, compared to -$0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.23, the EPS surprise was -52.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Heron Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product sales- Sustol: $2.80 million versus $3.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.
  • Product sales- Aponvie: $0.30 million compared to the $1.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Product sales- Zynrelef: $4.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4 million.
  • Product sales- Cinvanti: $24.50 million compared to the $23.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Heron Therapeutics here>>>

Shares of Heron Therapeutics have returned +14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise