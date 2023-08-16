Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.01 billion, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to -$1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was +20.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sea Limited Sponsored ADR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- E-Commerce: $2.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion.
  • Revenue- Other Services: $27.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.50 million.
  • Revenue- Digital Financial Services: $427.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $419.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment: $239.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $216.09 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other Services: -$7.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$29.50 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services: $136.96 million versus $109.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- E-commerce: $150.34 million compared to the $243.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR here>>>

Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

