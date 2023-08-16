Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Roku (ROKU) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Roku (ROKU - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ROKU surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of ROKU have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.5%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that ROKU could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at ROKU's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 10 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting ROKU on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


