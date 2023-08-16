We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Jabil (JBL) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL - Free Report) closed at $105.92, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 5.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, down 1.28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.5 billion, down 5.88% from the year-ago period.
JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.49 per share and revenue of $34.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.98% and +3.78%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jabil has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.59 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.59, which means Jabil is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
Meanwhile, JBL's PEG ratio is currently 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow JBL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.