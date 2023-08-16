We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know
Evolution Petroleum (EPM - Free Report) closed at $9.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 21.37% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Evolution Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 86.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.65 million, down 48.49% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Evolution Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Evolution Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Evolution Petroleum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.57, so we one might conclude that Evolution Petroleum is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.