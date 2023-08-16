We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Toll Brothers (TOL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $81.39, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the home builder had lost 2.53% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 0.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Toll Brothers as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 22, 2023. On that day, Toll Brothers is projected to report earnings of $2.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.47 billion, down 1% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.61 per share and revenue of $9.33 billion, which would represent changes of +6.74% and -9.24%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Toll Brothers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Toll Brothers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.8.
Investors should also note that TOL has a PEG ratio of 0.69 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.