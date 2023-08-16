We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.57, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.14%.
Coming into today, shares of the egg producer had gained 5.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 100.39% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 29.52% lower. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.68, so we one might conclude that Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that CALM has a PEG ratio of 0.94 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CALM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.