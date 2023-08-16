Back to top

Alcon (ALC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Alcon (ALC - Free Report) reported $2.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion, representing a surprise of +2.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alcon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Total Surgical: $1.38 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
  • Net Sales- Total Vision care: $1.02 billion versus $987.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables: $714 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $675.99 million.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables: $437 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $445.92 million.
  • Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses: $594 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $588.05 million.
  • Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health: $426 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $399.12 million.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other: $231 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $217.35 million.
Shares of Alcon have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

