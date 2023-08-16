Back to top

Jack Henry (JKHY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Jack Henry (JKHY - Free Report) reported $534.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $511.33 million, representing a surprise of +4.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jack Henry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Core: $168.75 million compared to the $159.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Payments: $197.47 million versus $186.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.
  • Revenues- Complementary: $151.12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $149.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Revenues- Corporate & Other: $17.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.4%.
  • Revenues- Processing: $222.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $202.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
  • Revenues- Services and Support: $311.93 million compared to the $305.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.
Shares of Jack Henry have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

