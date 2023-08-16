Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ashland Inc. (ASH - Free Report) is a provider of additives and specialty ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.2% downward over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) is a commercial real estate services and investment firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


 


