See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Franklin Convertible Securities Adv (FCSZX) - free report >>
Baird Mid Cap Growth Investor (BMDSX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Franklin Convertible Securities Adv (FCSZX) - free report >>
Baird Mid Cap Growth Investor (BMDSX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Baird Midcap Investor (BMDSX - Free Report) . BMDSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.06%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.1%.
Fidelity Contrafund K (FCNKX - Free Report) : 0.47% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. FCNKX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. FCNKX, with annual returns of 12.04% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Franklin Convertible Securities Adviser (FCSZX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. FCSZX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. FCSZX has an expense ratio of 0.58%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 11.11% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.