Company News for Aug 16, 2023

  • The Home Depot Inc.’s ((HD - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.7% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $4.65, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46.  
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.’s ((ESLT - Free Report) ) shares fell 0.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.57, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65.
  • Shares of Sea Limited ((SE - Free Report) ) plunged 28.7% after reporting second-quarter 2023 revenue of $3.423 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%.  
  • Shares of On Holding AG ((ONON - Free Report) ) plummeted 18% after posting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, well short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13.

