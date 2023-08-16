We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Phillips 66 (PSX) to Lay Off 275 Staff as Its Cost-Cutting Plan
Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) announced plans to lay off 175 full-time employees and 100 contractors from its global finance and procurement operations through 2024, as part of its broader business transformation strategy to cut costs, per an Argus report.
According to the statement, 155 additional employees in finance and procurement will continue to work for PSX in various capacities or as part of a new enterprise services organization within the company. In addition to an unclear number of employees at its locations in Houston, Texas, Singapore, London and Humber, and the United Kingdom, Phillips 66 will lay off 100 full-time employees at its Bartlesville, OK, office.
As part of its broader strategy to reduce yearly expenditures by $1 billion by the end of 2023, PSX executed staff cuts in 2022 as well that saved the company about $250 million. Although the targeted workforce reduction of 1,100 employees was accomplished in 2022, the company noted that resignations accounted for a sizable amount of the total staff cut.
Phillips 66 previously stated that one way to reduce costs would be to centralize support functions for individual refineries, including finance, procurement and IT.
