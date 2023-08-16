We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy and Large-Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
In the last trading session, U.S. stocks ended on a weak note due to banking concerns and weak China data. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) lost 1.2% and (DIA - Free Report) shed 1%, while (QQQ - Free Report) moved lower by 1% in the last trading session.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
(PXE - Free Report) : Volume 4.18 Times Average
This energy ETF was in the spotlight as around 224,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 55,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement, as PXE declined 1.9% in the last session.
The move was largely due to a decline in oil price that had a big impact on energy ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. PXE has gained 12.7% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook.
(IYY - Free Report) : Volume 2.94 Times Average
This large-cap ETF was under the microscope as nearly 115,000 moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 41,000 shares and came as IYY shed 1.1% in the last trading session.
The movement can largely be blamed on market decline. IYY has shed 0.6% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.