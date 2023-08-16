Back to top

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. MNSO recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of MNSO have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 14.4%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that MNSO could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider MNSO's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on MNSO for more gains in the near future.


