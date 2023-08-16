Back to top

Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Lam Research (LRCX - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.21 billion, down 30.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.98, compared to $8.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion, representing a surprise of +2.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lam Research performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- United States: $262.50 million compared to the $291.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Europe: $246.03 million versus $197.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Taiwan: $652.04 million versus $583.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Korea: $771.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $679.52 million.
  • Revenue- Japan: $317.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $438.71 million.
  • Customer support-related revenue and other: $1.50 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.
  • Systems revenue: $1.71 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.1% change.
Shares of Lam Research have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

