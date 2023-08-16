Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, TJX (TJX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

TJX (TJX - Free Report) reported $12.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was +11.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total: 6% versus 2.69% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total: 4884 versus 4911.2 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Consolidated Same Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia): 3% versus 2.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods: 4% compared to the 0.85% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx: 8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.94%.
  • Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada-YoY change: 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.
  • Gross Square Feet - Stores-US-T.J.Maxx (EOP): 35.4 million compared to the 35.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross Square Feet - Stores-US-Sierra Trading Post: 1.7 million compared to the 1.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Marmaxx: $7.90 billion compared to the $7.70 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- TJX International: $1.62 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Net Sales- TJX Canada: $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
  • Net Sales- HomeGoods: $2.01 billion compared to the $1.92 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for TJX here>>>

Shares of TJX have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise