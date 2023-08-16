We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Target (TGT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended July 2023, Target (TGT - Free Report) reported revenue of $24.77 billion, down 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.80, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.26 billion, representing a surprise of -1.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Target performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable store sales - YoY change: -5.4% compared to the -2.04% average estimate based on 12 analysts.
- Number of stores - Total: 1955 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1959.5.
- Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change: -10.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.99%.
- Retail Square Feet - Total: 245.35 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 245.75 Msq ft.
- Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft: 191.95 Msq ft compared to the 192.09 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.
- Stores Originated Comparable Sales Change: -4.3% compared to the -1.01% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft: 49 Msq ft versus 49.09 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft: 147 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 153.33.
- Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft: 1534 compared to the 1531.33 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft: 274 compared to the 274.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Revenue- Sales: $24.38 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $25.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
- Total Revenue- Other revenue: $389 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $402.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
Shares of Target have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.