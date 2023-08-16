We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Westlake (WLK) Announces 40% Hike in Quarterly Dividend
Westlake Corporation (WLK - Free Report) has announced a regular dividend distribution of 50.00 cents per share for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of around 40% from 35.70 cents for the first quarter of 2023. This dividend will be paid out on Sep 12, 2023, to stockholders of record as of Aug 25, 2023.
This marks the 76th straight quarterly dividend announced by Westlake since its initial public offering in August 2004.
The substantial rise in the company's dividend reflects its solid cash-generating model as its strong growth continues. In addition, the company's conservatively positioned, strong investment grade balance sheet allows a significantly higher dividend level while continuing to provide the company with substantial capacity to invest to achieve long-term shareholder return.
Westlake ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,677 million, up around 103% year over year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $555 million in the quarter.
Shares of WLK have gained 22.4% over the past year compared with 13.6% rise of its industry.
Westlake, on its second-quarter call, noted that it will focus on improving controllable costs and commercializing innovation in the Performance and Essential Materials unit in the remainder of 2023. For the Housing and Infrastructure Products segment, the company believes that its diverse portfolio of products with varied price points will allow it to help its customers address homebuyer affordability concerns through the substitution of materials.
