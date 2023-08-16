See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
General Electric (GE) Buys Greenbird, Enhances GridOS Platform
General Electric’s (GE - Free Report) subsidiary, GE Vernova’s Digital business, acquired data integration platform company, Greenbird Integration Technology AS. The financial terms of the acquisition were kept under wraps.
With this acquisition, GE Vernova aims to accelerate the sustainable energy grid. The buyout will facilitate GridOS, the first software portfolio designed for grid orchestration, by adding new capabilities for connecting systems and integrating data across the grid smoothly.
The GridOS software platform allows for secure and reliable grid operations as it delivers resiliency and flexibility needed by utilities worldwide. GridOS’ software portfolio uses a federated data fabric to pull together energy data, network modeling, and AI-driven analytics across the grid. The Greenbird acquisition will expand the data fabric capabilities, while eliminating data silos and reducing the time and cost required for data integration projects.
Scott Reese, CEO of GE Vernova’s Digital business, said, “The Greenbird acquisition brings the proven ability to connect multiple data sources and accelerates our vision for GridOS that is making energy security a reality for many of the world’s leading utilities.”
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
General Electric presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks within the Conglomerates sector are as follows:
MARKEL GROUP (MKL - Free Report) presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
MARKEL GROUP has an estimated earnings growth rate of 22.8% for the current year. The stock has gained 13.5% in the year-to-date period.
Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.4%, on average.
Griffon has an estimated earnings growth rate of approximately 2% for the current year. The stock has rallied nearly 20% in the year-to-date period.