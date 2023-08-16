We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Berry Global (BERY) Picks Kwilinski to Replace Salmon as CEO
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) announced the appointment of Kevin Kwilinski as its next chief executive officer (CEO), effective Oct 2, 2023. The company’s Board of Directors has unanimously elected Kwilinski for the position. He will succeed Tom Salmon, who in February announced retirement from his roles as CEO and chairman. Salmon will, however, remain in an advisory capacity with BERY through the end of the year.
Kwilinski brings to Berry Global almost three decades of expertise in the packaging industry. Currently acting as the president and CEO of Multi-Color Corporation, a label printing company, Kwilinski carried out various acquisitions for the company which resulted in significant EBITDA and revenue generation. Prior to joining Multi-Color Corporation, he served as the CEO of Fort Dearborn Company which is a supplier of high-impact decorative labels for the beverage, food, household products, nutraceutical, paint and coatings sectors. Before joining Fort Dearborn, Kwilinski served as the CEO of Paperworks Industries.
BERY’s Board of Directors has also elected Stephen Sterrett, currently serving as the Lead Independent Director, as the Chairman of the Board, effective Oct 2, 2023.
Berry Global is benefiting from its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products. Strength in the foodservice market within the Consumer Packaging North America segment is aiding the company. Also, investments in the latest equipment technologies, advantaged film development and design for circularity are expected to drive the company in the long term.
