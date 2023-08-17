Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Avnet (AVT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Avnet (AVT - Free Report) reported $6.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $2.06 for the same period compares to $2.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63, the EPS surprise was +26.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Avnet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Farnell: $445.40 million compared to the $429.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
  • Sales- Electronic Components: $6.11 billion versus $5.80 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Electronic Components: $310.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $258.81 million.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Farnell: $36.10 million versus $38.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Corporate expenses: -$33.90 million compared to the -$28.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Avnet have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

