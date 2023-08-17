Back to top

Company News for Aug 17, 2023

  • H&R Block Inc.’s ((HRB - Free Report) ) shares jumped 9.7% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.05, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89.  
  • Target Corp.’s ((TGT - Free Report) ) shares rose 3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.80, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.
  • Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. ((TJX - Free Report) ) climbed 4.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76.  
  • Shares of Performance Food Group Co. ((PFGC - Free Report) ) surged 9.1% after posting fourth quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.
     

