Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tapestry (TPR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Tapestry (TPR - Free Report) reported $1.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion, representing a surprise of -2.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tapestry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Coach: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman: $62.60 million compared to the $73.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Kate Spade: $309.50 million compared to the $337.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year.
  • Operating income (loss)- Coach: $395.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $388.18 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Kate Spade: $14.80 million versus $26.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Stuart Weitzman: -$3.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$2.48 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Corporate: -$133.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$125.44 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tapestry here>>>

Shares of Tapestry have returned -19% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise