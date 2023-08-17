We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wolfspeed's (WOLF) Loss Widens in Q4, Revenues Increase
Wolfspeed (WOLF - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 42 cents per share, broader than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 20 cents per share and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 21 cents per share.
Revenues of $235.8 million increased 3.2% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 5.6%.
Quarter Details
In the fiscal fourth quarter, Wolfspeed reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 29%, which contracted 750 basis points on a year-over-year basis.
In the reported quarter, sales general and administrative expenses were $64.1 million (27.2% of total revenues), up 16.5% year over year. Moreover, research & development expenses (24.2% of total revenues) increased 18.5% year over year to $57.1 million.
Wolfspeed Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Wolfspeed price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Wolfspeed Quote
Wolfspeed incurred a non-GAAP operating loss of $77.1 million, broader than the operating loss of $37.6 million in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jun 25, 2023, WOLF had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.95 billion compared with $2.25 billion as of Mar 26, 2023.
In the fiscal fourth quarter, Wolfspeed reported cash outflow from operations of $51.9 million compared with $11 million in the fiscal third quarter.
Free cash outflow was $454.8 million in the reported quarter.
Guidance
For first-quarter fiscal 2024, Wolfspeed expects revenues of $220-$240 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s revenues is pegged at $230.9 million.
Non-GAAP loss is expected to be 60-75 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s loss is pegged at 33 cents per share.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Wolfspeed currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
WOLF’s shares have fallen 23% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 33.8% in the year to date period.
Here are some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader sector.
NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Workday (WDAY - Free Report) and Hewlett Packard (HPE - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. NVIDIA and Workday sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Hewlett Packard carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
NVIDIA shares have gained 197.5% year to date. NVDA is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 23.
Workday’s shares have gained 37.7% year to date. WDAY is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 24.
Hewlett Packard shares have surged 6.7% year to date. HPE is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 29.