Cummins (CMI) Powers First Hydrogen Passenger Train in NA
Accelera, a zero-emission business segment of Cummins Inc. (CMI - Free Report) , is powering North America’s first hydrogen passenger train, the Coradia iLint. This marks Accelera’s significant step forward in the transition to clean urban transportation in the Americas.
The train started operating in Canada on Jun 17, 2023, as part of Alstom’s demonstration project to support the development and marketability of hydrogen propulsion technology in North America. The train has been operating with passengers on board for the entire summer season on the railway of Train de Charlevoix.
The use of Accelera fuel cells in conjunction with green hydrogen is a core element of the project. The fuel cells, mounted on the train’s roof, convert hydrogen into electricity, which powers the train. The green hydrogen used in the train is produced by an Accelera HySTAT®-100-10 electrolyzer. Harnois Énergies owns and operates the electrolyzer in Quebec.
Alison Trueblood, GM of Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Technologies at Accelera said that by leveraging the capabilities of hydrogen-powered technology and the company’s expertise in green hydrogen production, Accelera is driving innovation – providing carbon-neutral solutions for the mobility challenges faced by congested cities.
The Coradia iLint train is expected to be operational for passenger rides until September-end.
Accelera was launched by Cummins on Mar 8, 2023, to secure a sustainable future for the industries. During the last reported quarter, the segment incurred a pretax loss of $114 million. Costs associated with the development of electric powertrains, fuel cells and electrolyzers, as well as products to support battery electric vehicles, contributed to EBITDA losses.
