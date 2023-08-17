We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EVgo (EVGO) Adds Rivian's R1T and R1S Models to Autocharge+
EVgo Inc. (EVGO - Free Report) announced that R1T and R1S, the Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN - Free Report) models, have become compatible electric vehicles (EVs) for Autocharge+. Through EVgo’s Autocharge+, EV drivers can initiate a charging session by plugging in their vehicles to an EVgo fast charger. There are now 30 eligible EV models, including R1T and R1S models, that can be enrolled in Autocharge+. With growing enrollments, more drivers will be able to benefit from a streamlined fast charging process.
Unlike Tesla’s Supercharger network, which provides its EV drivers with seamless charging and billing experiences, non-Tesla charging networks require drivers to go through a cumbersome payment process or open an app to initialize a charging session, which might not always work. To provide drivers with a seamless charging experience, EVgo has improved and expanded its Autocharge+ feature for its fast-charging network.
Using Autocharge+, drivers with compatible EVs can start a charging session in seconds. The process does not require opening an app, swiping a credit card or tapping an EVgo program card.
Autocharge+, launched in September 2022, now accounts for 13% of all charging sessions on EVgo’s nationwide network. The elimination of separate identification and payment authorization has helped EVgo streamline the customer experience and improve charging success rates.
Ivo Steklac, CTO of EVgo said that people embrace frictionless and dependable experience and EVgo’s reliable and convenient fast charging and Autocharge+ have the ability to live up to their expectations.
Apart from R1T and R1S, six other new EV models have joined Autocharge+ compatibility list over the past year.
