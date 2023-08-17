Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Keysight (KEYS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2023, Keysight (KEYS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.38 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.19, compared to $2.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion, representing a surprise of +0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Keysight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Communications Solutions Group: $918 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $937.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%.
  • Revenues- Commercial Communications: $611 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $634.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%.
  • Revenues- Aerospace, Defense & Government: $307 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $303.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
  • Revenues- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group: $464 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $443.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.
  • Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group: $157 million versus $141.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group: $276 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $257.80 million.
Shares of Keysight have returned -12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

