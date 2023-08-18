Back to top

Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Madison Square Garden (MSGS - Free Report) reported $126.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 27.6%. EPS of -$0.39 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $127.79 million, representing a surprise of -0.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2050.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Madison Square Garden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total revenues from contracts with customers- Sponsorship, signage and suite licenses: $20.31 million compared to the $13.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total revenues from contracts with customers- League distributions and other: $7.77 million versus $6.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total revenues from contracts with customers- Event-related: $70.22 million compared to the $72.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total revenues from contracts with customers- Media rights: $28.62 million compared to the $31.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Madison Square Garden have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

