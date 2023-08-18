We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 18th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO - Free Report) is a manufacturer and global supplier of clinical diagnostics and life science research products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI - Free Report) is a commercial real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.