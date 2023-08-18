Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO - Free Report) is a manufacturer and global supplier of clinical diagnostics and life science research products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI - Free Report) is a commercial real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

finance