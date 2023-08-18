For the quarter ended June 2023, Estee Lauder (
Shares of Estee Lauder have returned -11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Compared to Estimates, Estee Lauder (EL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2023, Estee Lauder (EL - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.61 billion, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the EPS surprise was +275.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Estee Lauder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Estee Lauder here>>>
- Net sales- The Americas: $1.07 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
- Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa: $1.25 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.3% change.
- Net sales- Asia/Pacific: $1.30 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.4%.
- Net sales- Skin Care: $1.79 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
- Net sales- Makeup: $1.11 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
- Net sales- Fragrance: $545 million versus $543.68 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
- Net sales- Hair Care: $164 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $159.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
- Net sales- Other: $15 million versus $53.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +66.7% change.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Skin Care: -$3 million versus $249.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Makeup: $14 million compared to the -$79.65 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance: $41 million compared to the $19.86 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Operating Income (Loss)- Hair Care: -$3 million compared to the -$12.40 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Estee Lauder have returned -11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.