Petrobras' (PBR) Second FPSO Begins Operations at Campos Basin
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) , Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas company, commenced recovering mature assets offshore Brazil with the launch of production from the Anita Garibaldi floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel.
The FPSO, which was developed by MODEC, will operate concurrently in the post and pre-salt as part of a project to revive the Marlim and Voador oil and gas fields. The Anita Garibaldi project has a daily capacity of up to 80,000 barrel of oil production and 7 million cubic meters a day (MMcm/d) of gas processing.
The project involves replacing and decommissioning the nine original platforms from the Marlim/Voador fields. It joins the Anna Nery FPSO, which started operating earlier this year. The joint production capacity of the two FPSOs is up to 150,000 barrels per day of oil and processing capacity of up to 11 MMcm of gas.
According to Petrobras, switching from nine old facilities to two new ones should result in more than 50% reduction in overall emissions. By 2027, the projects will also contribute to an increase in the Campos basin's overall output from its present level of 565,000 barrels per day to 920,000.
