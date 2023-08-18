We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Gets Rights to Bid for U.S. Steel
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF - Free Report) has announced that it has been granted the exclusive right by the United Steelworkers (USW) to bid under their Basic Labor Agreement with United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) . This assignment positions Cleveland-Cliffs as the sole viable purchaser with the capability to acquire the entirety of U.S. Steel. Moreover, CLF has committed that upon the successful completion of a transaction, it will undertake all the obligations outlined in the agreements between U.S. Steel and the USW that pertain to U.S. Steel employees.
In adherence to the collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Steel, any prospective sale of the entire company or assets represented by USW necessitates the support of USW. Through this assignment, the USW's authority to bid on such prospective transactions has been transferred to CLF. The transfer and assignment of USW's rights are exclusively applicable to Cleveland-Cliffs.
Earlier, U.S. Steel's board had declined a proposal from Cleveland-Cliffs for the acquisition. The board cited several grounds for its decision, including Cleveland-Cliffs’ refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Shares of CLF have declined 17.1% over the past year compared with a 2.4% decline of its industry.
Cleveland-Cliffs’ second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues fell 5.6% to $5,984 million in the quarter. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,727 million.
