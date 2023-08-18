We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $41.49, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 14.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.25% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.35, up 55.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.07 billion, up 7.84% from the year-ago period.
DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $56.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +108.44% and +10.84%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher within the past month. Delta Air Lines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.02.
We can also see that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.35 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.