Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 21, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Applied Materials Inc.’s ((AMAT - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73.  
  • Ross Stores Inc.’s ((ROST - Free Report) ) shares climbed 5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.32, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17.
  • Shares of Globant S.A. ((GLOB - Free Report) ) jumped 7.9% after the company posted second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34.  
  • Shares of BILL Holdings Inc. ((BILL - Free Report) ) appreciated 9.3% after posting fourth quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.59, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41. 

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) - free report >>

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - free report >>

Globant S.A. (GLOB) - free report >>

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) - free report >>

Published in

retail semiconductor