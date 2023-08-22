Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY - Free Report) is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX - Free Report) is a temperature-controlled supply chain solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT - Free Report) is a provider of advertising and marketing technology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 69.3% downward over the last 60 days.

