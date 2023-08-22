We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Tennessee Pipeline Declares Force Majeure
Kinder Morgan’s (KMI - Free Report) unit Tennessee Gas Pipeline declared force majeure on a portion of its pipeline close to Centerville in Hickman County, following an explosion and fire caused by an equipment failure at a compressor station.
Around 200 people who were within a mile of the facility were reportedly evacuated by the Hickman County Sheriff's Office. According to the company, the fire was put out and there were no casualties. While the investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing, the evacuation order has been withdrawn and Highway 48 has been reopened. Flows for previously scheduled nominations are not affected, although further gas supply through the segment is at risk, per media reports.
The Tennessee Pipeline is an interstate natural gas pipeline system that transports gas to the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast U.S. from basins between Texas and Alabama. It does so via 11,900 miles of pipeline.
According to Kinder Morgan, a safety assessment is underway and will conduct cleanup activities and develop a repair plan once it is safe to access the site.
