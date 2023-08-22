We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hedge Market Selloffs With These ETFs
Wall Street delivered downbeat performances last week due to rising rates. The S&P 500 (down 2.1%), the Dow Jones (down 2.2%), the Nasdaq (down 2.6%) and the Russell 2000 (down 3.1%) – all key indexes slumped last week. The Dow Jones marked its worst since March. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled for a third successive losing week — a first since December, per CNBC.
The Fed minutes released last week shed light on the discussions surrounding inflation and the need for further rate hikes. A significant division among members was evident, with various viewpoints on the appropriate course of action. However, the majority of members see "significant upside risks" to inflation (read: More Rate Hikes in Cards On Sticky Inflation? ETFs to Buy).
This has raised the Treasury bond yields. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yields started the week at 4.19%, hit a high of 4.30% (its highest level since October 2022) and ended the week at 4.26%. If this was not enough, the pain in the China’s real estate sector is intensifying. While default fears of bond payments by developer Country Garden are mounting, China’s property giant Evergrande has filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection.
Notably, Evergrande defaulted on its huge debts in 2021, which sent shockwaves through global financial markets. In fact, the news from China has boosted the risk-off trade sentiments to some extent to close out the week. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that could go higher this week as these give protection against market selloffs.
ETFs in Focus
Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA - Free Report) – Up 8.4% Last Week
The Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF seeks to provide investors with a standalone solution for hedging diversified portfolios against severe equity market selloffs. The fund charges 84 bps in fees.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH - Free Report) – Up 4.9% Last Week
The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF is actively-managed with an investment focus that involves buying securities that have appreciated in price more than the other securities in the investment universe and holding those securities until they underperform. The annual expense ratio of the fund is 2.77%.
AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL - Free Report) – Up 2.6% Last Week
The underlying Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index is a long / short market neutral index that is dollar-neutral. The expense ratio of the fund is 1.54%.
Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP - Free Report) – Up 2% Last Week
The fund looks to maintain a relatively low correlation to traditional asset classes and to deliver positive returns in rising or falling markets. The fund charges 65 bps in fees.