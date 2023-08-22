Back to top

Zoom Video (ZM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2023, Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.14 billion, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05, the EPS surprise was +27.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zoom Video performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise Customers: 218100 compared to the 219032.1 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $3.50 billion compared to the $3.58 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Customers >$100K TTM Revenue: 3672 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3698.76.
Shares of Zoom Video have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

