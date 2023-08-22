Back to top

Nordson (NDSN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Nordson (NDSN - Free Report) reported $648.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2%. EPS of $2.35 for the same period compares to $2.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $665.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.31, the EPS surprise was +1.73%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nordson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Industrial precision solutions: $338.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $337.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Net sales- Advanced Technology Solutions: $139.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $151.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.5%.
  • Net sales- Medical and fluid solutions: $170.87 million compared to the $174.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions: $27.08 million compared to the $29.91 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Medical and fluid solutions: $54.02 million versus $52.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Industrial precision solutions: $115.35 million compared to the $113.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Corporate: -$25.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$17 million.
Shares of Nordson have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

