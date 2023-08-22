These 3 Large-Cap Pharma Stocks Have Been Red-Hot

Large-cap pharmaceuticals have displayed relative strength over the last month, seeing notable buying pressure.
And three stocks from the realm – AbbVie (
ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) , Novo Nordisk ( NVO Quick Quote NVO - Free Report) , and Eli Lilly ( LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) – have been notably hot, all outperforming the S&P 500 handily during the period. This favorable price action is illustrated in the chart below. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
For those interested in riding the recent momentum, let’s take a closer look at how each currently stacks up.
AbbVie
AbbVie enjoys leadership positions in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, hematologic oncology, neuroscience, aesthetics, eye care, and women’s health.
The company’s shares were boosted following its latest quarterly print, as we can see illustrated in the chart below. The company posted a double-beat, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 4% and delivering revenue results modestly ahead of the consensus.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company is a Dividend Aristocrat, reflecting its commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders. ABBV shares currently yield a sizable 3.9% annually paired with a payout ratio sitting sustainably at 47% of the company’s earnings.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company and a leader in the worldwide diabetes market. Analysts have raised their expectations across several timeframes, with the trend particularly noteworthy for its current fiscal year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
It’s difficult to ignore the company’s growth profile, with earnings forecasted to soar 50% in its current fiscal year on 30% higher revenues. Peeking ahead to FY24, estimates allude to a further 15% earnings growth paired with a 12% sales bump.
The stock has a Growth Style Score of “A.”
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares may not entice value-focused investors, with the current 35.2X forward earnings multiple well above the five-year median. Still, investors have had little issue forking up the premium given the company’s growth, with NVO shares up nearly 40% in 2023.
Eli Lilly
Eli Lilly recently raised its full-year 2023 guidance following its last quarterly release; LLY now expects annual revenue in the range of $33.4 – $33.9 billion (previously $31.2 – $31.7 billion) and adjusted earnings of $9.70 – $9.90 per share (previously $8.65 – $8.85).
Analysts have revised their earnings expectations rapidly across the board following the release, reflecting optimism.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Like NVO, Eli Lilly has big growth expectations, with earnings forecasted to see improvements of 20% and 35% in FY23 and FY24, respectively. Top line growth is robust, too, expected to climb 16% in FY23 and 17% in FY24.
And LLY shares provide a source of passive income, with shares currently yielding 0.8% annually. While the yield is on the lower end, the company’s 15% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps to pick up the slack.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Bottom Line
Large-cap pharmaceuticals have enjoyed buying pressure over the last month, delivering outsized gains to investors.
And all three stocks above – AbbVie (
ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) , Novo Nordisk ( NVO Quick Quote NVO - Free Report) , and Eli Lilly ( LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) – have been leading the move higher, all outperforming the S&P 500 over the period.
Image: Bigstock
These 3 Large-Cap Pharma Stocks Have Been Red-Hot
Large-cap pharmaceuticals have displayed relative strength over the last month, seeing notable buying pressure.
And three stocks from the realm – AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) , Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) , and Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) – have been notably hot, all outperforming the S&P 500 handily during the period. This favorable price action is illustrated in the chart below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
For those interested in riding the recent momentum, let’s take a closer look at how each currently stacks up.
AbbVie
AbbVie enjoys leadership positions in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, hematologic oncology, neuroscience, aesthetics, eye care, and women’s health.
The company’s shares were boosted following its latest quarterly print, as we can see illustrated in the chart below. The company posted a double-beat, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 4% and delivering revenue results modestly ahead of the consensus.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company is a Dividend Aristocrat, reflecting its commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders. ABBV shares currently yield a sizable 3.9% annually paired with a payout ratio sitting sustainably at 47% of the company’s earnings.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company and a leader in the worldwide diabetes market. Analysts have raised their expectations across several timeframes, with the trend particularly noteworthy for its current fiscal year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
It’s difficult to ignore the company’s growth profile, with earnings forecasted to soar 50% in its current fiscal year on 30% higher revenues. Peeking ahead to FY24, estimates allude to a further 15% earnings growth paired with a 12% sales bump.
The stock has a Growth Style Score of “A.”
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares may not entice value-focused investors, with the current 35.2X forward earnings multiple well above the five-year median. Still, investors have had little issue forking up the premium given the company’s growth, with NVO shares up nearly 40% in 2023.
Eli Lilly
Eli Lilly recently raised its full-year 2023 guidance following its last quarterly release; LLY now expects annual revenue in the range of $33.4 – $33.9 billion (previously $31.2 – $31.7 billion) and adjusted earnings of $9.70 – $9.90 per share (previously $8.65 – $8.85).
Analysts have revised their earnings expectations rapidly across the board following the release, reflecting optimism.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Like NVO, Eli Lilly has big growth expectations, with earnings forecasted to see improvements of 20% and 35% in FY23 and FY24, respectively. Top line growth is robust, too, expected to climb 16% in FY23 and 17% in FY24.
And LLY shares provide a source of passive income, with shares currently yielding 0.8% annually. While the yield is on the lower end, the company’s 15% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps to pick up the slack.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Large-cap pharmaceuticals have enjoyed buying pressure over the last month, delivering outsized gains to investors.
And all three stocks above – AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) , Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) , and Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) – have been leading the move higher, all outperforming the S&P 500 over the period.