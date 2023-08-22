Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 22, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ((PANW - Free Report) ) soared 14.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share.
  • Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s ((ESTE - Free Report) ) surged 16.7% after Permian Resources Corporation ((PR - Free Report) ) agreed to buy the company for $4.5 billion in an all-stock deal, including debt.
  • Shares of Nikola Corporation ((NKLA - Free Report) ) plummeted 23% following the announcement that the company plans to conduct a registered direct offering of $325 million in senior convertible bonds.
  • Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s ((NSSC - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 45% after the company revealed that an audit had identified inaccuracies in its financial statements for fiscal quarters concluding in September, December, and March.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - free report >>

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) - free report >>

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) - free report >>

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) - free report >>

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers industrial-products oil-energy tech-stocks